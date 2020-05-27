3000 Via Buena Vista C

Amenities
NEED A 4-12 MONTH LEASE? THIS IS YOUR PLACE.
Nestled in the highly desirable 55+ community of
Laguna Woods Village, this gate 7 single level “Villa
Nova” feels like a detached home. Rarely do you find a level entry corner unit with atrium and with no steps!
This light and bright condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2
bathrooms ( one of the bathrooms has been reconfigured to add the indoor full size washer and dryer setup ) easy to revert if needed. Also an expansive front patio and charming atrium.
Enter thru new designer entry door with active
opening side doors.
Additional features include: dual-pane windows and
doors, plantation shutters, crown molding, tile and
wood laminate flooring and mirrored wardrobe doors.
Also newly installed cooling system and remote
controlled ceiling fans and recessed lighting.
Additionally included are newer full size interior washer
and dryer.
This “Villa Nova” has close-by covered parking with
additional storage in the carport and courtyard.
Park-like convenient location with great curb appeal
and auxiliary guest parking just steps away.
The home is located in the premiere retirement
community of Laguna Woods Village. Amenities
include: gated security, 2 golf courses, 7 clubhouses,
5 swimming pools, tennis, lawn bowling, bridge club
and 200+ clubs.
Don’t miss seeing this highly desirable “Villa
Nova”