3000 Via Buena Vista C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool guest parking tennis court

NEED A 4-12 MONTH LEASE? THIS IS YOUR PLACE.



Nestled in the highly desirable 55+ community of

Laguna Woods Village, this gate 7 single level “Villa

Nova” feels like a detached home. Rarely do you find a level entry corner unit with atrium and with no steps!

This light and bright condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2

bathrooms ( one of the bathrooms has been reconfigured to add the indoor full size washer and dryer setup ) easy to revert if needed. Also an expansive front patio and charming atrium.

Enter thru new designer entry door with active

opening side doors.

Additional features include: dual-pane windows and

doors, plantation shutters, crown molding, tile and

wood laminate flooring and mirrored wardrobe doors.

Also newly installed cooling system and remote

controlled ceiling fans and recessed lighting.

Additionally included are newer full size interior washer

and dryer.

This “Villa Nova” has close-by covered parking with

additional storage in the carport and courtyard.

Park-like convenient location with great curb appeal

and auxiliary guest parking just steps away.

The home is located in the premiere retirement

community of Laguna Woods Village. Amenities

include: gated security, 2 golf courses, 7 clubhouses,

5 swimming pools, tennis, lawn bowling, bridge club

and 200+ clubs.

Don’t miss seeing this highly desirable “Villa

Nova”