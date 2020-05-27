All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3000 Via Buena Vista C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3000 Via Buena Vista C
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

3000 Via Buena Vista C

3000 Via Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3000 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
NEED A 4-12 MONTH LEASE? THIS IS YOUR PLACE.

Nestled in the highly desirable 55+ community of
Laguna Woods Village, this gate 7 single level “Villa
Nova” feels like a detached home. Rarely do you find a level entry corner unit with atrium and with no steps!
This light and bright condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2
bathrooms ( one of the bathrooms has been reconfigured to add the indoor full size washer and dryer setup ) easy to revert if needed. Also an expansive front patio and charming atrium.
Enter thru new designer entry door with active
opening side doors.
Additional features include: dual-pane windows and
doors, plantation shutters, crown molding, tile and
wood laminate flooring and mirrored wardrobe doors.
Also newly installed cooling system and remote
controlled ceiling fans and recessed lighting.
Additionally included are newer full size interior washer
and dryer.
This “Villa Nova” has close-by covered parking with
additional storage in the carport and courtyard.
Park-like convenient location with great curb appeal
and auxiliary guest parking just steps away.
The home is located in the premiere retirement
community of Laguna Woods Village. Amenities
include: gated security, 2 golf courses, 7 clubhouses,
5 swimming pools, tennis, lawn bowling, bridge club
and 200+ clubs.
Don’t miss seeing this highly desirable “Villa
Nova”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have any available units?
3000 Via Buena Vista C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have?
Some of 3000 Via Buena Vista C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Via Buena Vista C currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Via Buena Vista C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Via Buena Vista C pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Via Buena Vista C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Via Buena Vista C offers parking.
Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Via Buena Vista C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Via Buena Vista C has a pool.
Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have accessible units?
No, 3000 Via Buena Vista C does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Via Buena Vista C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Via Buena Vista C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Via Buena Vista C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College