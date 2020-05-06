All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

2389 Via Mariposa W

2389 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2389 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
tennis court
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bath garden villa is move-in ready with new Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, White Shaker Cabinets in Kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful Quartz Countertops, Quartz Countertop Peninsula in Kitchen with seating for 2. Scraped ceilings, Two new heat pumps. Dual-pane window and sliding glass doors leading ut to the lovely balcony Al new closet doors. Bathrooms are redone with beautiful tiles and vinyl flooring.
New crown molding and baseboards. Fans in Bedroom and Living room. With the incredible furnished unit, you can enjoy the amenities of L.W. Lease term negotiable minimum 2 months to 12 months is acceptable by landlords.

Laguna Woods is an active 55+ gated community with 6 swimming pools, golf, horseback riding, tennis, paddleball, table tennis, duplicate, and social bridge, lawn bowling, bocce ball, gyms, ballroom dancing, woodworking and more. There are 200+ clubs to join, classes to take, etc. Bus transportation within the community and also to the local supermarket, pharmacy, and doctor appointments if on designated routes. Close to shopping, medical facilities, freeway and approximately 8 miles from Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2389 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2389 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2389 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2389 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2389 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2389 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2389 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2389 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2389 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2389 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2389 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2389 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2389 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2389 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2389 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2389 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2389 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2389 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2389 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2389 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.

