2389 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court pool tennis court

Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bath garden villa is move-in ready with new Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, White Shaker Cabinets in Kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful Quartz Countertops, Quartz Countertop Peninsula in Kitchen with seating for 2. Scraped ceilings, Two new heat pumps. Dual-pane window and sliding glass doors leading ut to the lovely balcony Al new closet doors. Bathrooms are redone with beautiful tiles and vinyl flooring.

New crown molding and baseboards. Fans in Bedroom and Living room. With the incredible furnished unit, you can enjoy the amenities of L.W. Lease term negotiable minimum 2 months to 12 months is acceptable by landlords.



Laguna Woods is an active 55+ gated community with 6 swimming pools, golf, horseback riding, tennis, paddleball, table tennis, duplicate, and social bridge, lawn bowling, bocce ball, gyms, ballroom dancing, woodworking and more. There are 200+ clubs to join, classes to take, etc. Bus transportation within the community and also to the local supermarket, pharmacy, and doctor appointments if on designated routes. Close to shopping, medical facilities, freeway and approximately 8 miles from Laguna Beach.