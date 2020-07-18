2384 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool garage hot tub lobby tennis court

Elegantly updated GARDEN VILLA - FIRST FLOOR END UNIT- NO STAIRS OR STEPS - adjacent to the 27 hole Golf Course, near Clubhouse 4 Craft Center-Sewing,Jewelry,Pottery,Lapidary,Photography, heated lap pool,roll-in spa. This immaculate condo has newer paint,carpet and wood laminate floors. Gleaming granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel sink and appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated. The deck off the living room dining room is enclosed and carpeted to add additional living space (not included in square footage). There's a heat pump/AC in the living room and the master bedroom. Subterranean garage has 3 storage units. There are three ways to enter the condo-take the elevator from the subterranean garage to the first floor, enter through the ground floor lobby or take one set of stairs to the unit. Landlord pays the monthly HOA dues which entitle the tenant to ALL Laguna Woods Village amenities including- 27 hole full length golf course, 9 hole par 3 course , 7 clubhouses, 2 gyms, 5 swimming pools, tennis, stables, fare free bus service, water, sewer, trash, basic cable (over 100 channels), equestrian and golf cart trails, 24 hour security patrol, guard attended gates & much more. As an extra bonus there's a private rec room for the building located just off the parking garage.