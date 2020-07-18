All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2384 Via Mariposa W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2384 Via Mariposa W
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

2384 Via Mariposa W

2384 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2384 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Elegantly updated GARDEN VILLA - FIRST FLOOR END UNIT- NO STAIRS OR STEPS - adjacent to the 27 hole Golf Course, near Clubhouse 4 Craft Center-Sewing,Jewelry,Pottery,Lapidary,Photography, heated lap pool,roll-in spa. This immaculate condo has newer paint,carpet and wood laminate floors. Gleaming granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel sink and appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated. The deck off the living room dining room is enclosed and carpeted to add additional living space (not included in square footage). There's a heat pump/AC in the living room and the master bedroom. Subterranean garage has 3 storage units. There are three ways to enter the condo-take the elevator from the subterranean garage to the first floor, enter through the ground floor lobby or take one set of stairs to the unit. Landlord pays the monthly HOA dues which entitle the tenant to ALL Laguna Woods Village amenities including- 27 hole full length golf course, 9 hole par 3 course , 7 clubhouses, 2 gyms, 5 swimming pools, tennis, stables, fare free bus service, water, sewer, trash, basic cable (over 100 channels), equestrian and golf cart trails, 24 hour security patrol, guard attended gates & much more. As an extra bonus there's a private rec room for the building located just off the parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2384 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2384 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2384 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2384 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2384 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2384 Via Mariposa W offers parking.
Does 2384 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2384 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2384 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2384 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
Yes, 2384 Via Mariposa W has accessible units.
Does 2384 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2384 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2384 Via Mariposa W has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College