Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2381 Via MariposaW W

2381 Via Mariposa West · (714) 745-2592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2381 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous completely renovated Garden Villa model end unit condo with elevator from private subterranean parking garage. Nestled in an exclusive gated resort-like community. Amazing & serene location overlooking a park setting. Light & bright home with preferred Western exposure. This stunning residence showcases a meticulously organized use of space to create an impression of simplicity. Elegant glass entry doors welcome you home. Smooth ceilings & custom designer paint selections create a versatile living & dining area with adjacent enclosed balcony & warm custom flooring. The great room flows effortlessly into the kitchen which features top of the line appliances & is illuminated by recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen has rich granite countertops & custom tile backsplashes. Nearly 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms including a large master suite with custom designed step-in bathtub. Contemporary design elements complete with custom window coverings & dual pane windows. The preferred location of this home offers a beautiful view to lush greenery, underground parking & storage,& easy entrance to Laguna Woods vast array of private amenities & the landlord pays monthly HOA.Enjoy 27 holes of golf,7 clubhouses,5 swimming pools,2 fitness centers, 250 clubs & so much more.Free bus service within the Village or to the nearby shopping & medical centers.Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach,short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy. Water, Trash,Cable TV, & amenities are included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Via MariposaW W have any available units?
2381 Via MariposaW W has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2381 Via MariposaW W have?
Some of 2381 Via MariposaW W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Via MariposaW W currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Via MariposaW W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Via MariposaW W pet-friendly?
No, 2381 Via MariposaW W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2381 Via MariposaW W offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Via MariposaW W does offer parking.
Does 2381 Via MariposaW W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Via MariposaW W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Via MariposaW W have a pool?
Yes, 2381 Via MariposaW W has a pool.
Does 2381 Via MariposaW W have accessible units?
No, 2381 Via MariposaW W does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Via MariposaW W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Via MariposaW W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2381 Via MariposaW W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2381 Via MariposaW W does not have units with air conditioning.
