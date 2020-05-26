2381 Via MariposaW W

Amenities

Gorgeous completely renovated Garden Villa model end unit condo with elevator from private subterranean parking garage. Nestled in an exclusive gated resort-like community. Amazing & serene location overlooking a park setting. Light & bright home with preferred Western exposure. This stunning residence showcases a meticulously organized use of space to create an impression of simplicity. Elegant glass entry doors welcome you home. Smooth ceilings & custom designer paint selections create a versatile living & dining area with adjacent enclosed balcony & warm custom flooring. The great room flows effortlessly into the kitchen which features top of the line appliances & is illuminated by recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen has rich granite countertops & custom tile backsplashes. Nearly 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms including a large master suite with custom designed step-in bathtub. Contemporary design elements complete with custom window coverings & dual pane windows. The preferred location of this home offers a beautiful view to lush greenery, underground parking & storage,& easy entrance to Laguna Woods vast array of private amenities & the landlord pays monthly HOA.Enjoy 27 holes of golf,7 clubhouses,5 swimming pools,2 fitness centers, 250 clubs & so much more.Free bus service within the Village or to the nearby shopping & medical centers.Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach,short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy. Water, Trash,Cable TV, & amenities are included in price.