Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:43 AM

2350 Via Mariposa W

2350 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2350 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Laguna Woods! Age 55+ Community! Come take a look at this upgraded unit! Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, bathroom, and kitchen. Beautiful new carpet in both bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout as well as stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! This unit will go fast. Both bedrooms are very spacious with dual closets in both! The bathroom boasts dual sinks and dual showers as well. Plenty of storage throughout this property as well as a little extra above the carport. Front gate allows for a private front patio, and a small atrium next to the dining area is perfect for beautiful potted plants. Small pets OK upon approval. Water and trash included! Laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2350 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2350 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2350 Via Mariposa W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Via Mariposa W is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Via Mariposa W offers parking.
Does 2350 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
No, 2350 Via Mariposa W does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2350 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

