All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2324 Via Puerta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2324 Via Puerta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

2324 Via Puerta

2324 Via Puerta · (949) 533-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2324 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
yoga
Available now for short or long term. Gorgeous! Remodel completed in 2018. Light and bright condo is newly furnished and painted. Laguna Woods Village (formally Leisure World) is one of the premier 55+ age-restricted gated communities. Brand new hard surface flooring as well as ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. Assigned carport parking close by. No stairs to access unit. Dining area with seating for 4. There are 2 baths & 2 bedrooms: king bed in master and a queen bed in the other. The master bath has a sink, make-up vanity and a walk-in shower. A designated carport spot close by, and stackable washer dryer inside the unit. Residents enjoy special interest activities including 2 fitness centers, 5 swimming pools, 27 holes of championship golf, and 18 holes of executive golf, tennis, yoga, lawn bowling, table tennis, shuffleboard, bridge, photography lab/darkrooms, arts and crafts, a computer-learning center, equestrian center with horses available to residents, an 814 seat performing arts center, and a choice of more than 100 Saddleback College Emeritus courses. There are also 230 clubs and your home city, your state, your college, your team, your interests, hobbies, etc. Minimum stay is for 60 days or more. ONE PERSON ON THE LEASE MUST BE 55 YEARS OR MORE. There is a $170 fee, paid to the HOA, to do the documentation, permitting, and to process your photo IDs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Via Puerta have any available units?
2324 Via Puerta has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2324 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2324 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Via Puerta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2324 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Via Puerta does offer parking.
Does 2324 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2324 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2324 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2324 Via Puerta?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity