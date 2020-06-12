2324 Via Puerta

Amenities

Available now for short or long term. Gorgeous! Remodel completed in 2018. Light and bright condo is newly furnished and painted. Laguna Woods Village (formally Leisure World) is one of the premier 55+ age-restricted gated communities. Brand new hard surface flooring as well as ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. Assigned carport parking close by. No stairs to access unit. Dining area with seating for 4. There are 2 baths & 2 bedrooms: king bed in master and a queen bed in the other. The master bath has a sink, make-up vanity and a walk-in shower. A designated carport spot close by, and stackable washer dryer inside the unit. Residents enjoy special interest activities including 2 fitness centers, 5 swimming pools, 27 holes of championship golf, and 18 holes of executive golf, tennis, yoga, lawn bowling, table tennis, shuffleboard, bridge, photography lab/darkrooms, arts and crafts, a computer-learning center, equestrian center with horses available to residents, an 814 seat performing arts center, and a choice of more than 100 Saddleback College Emeritus courses. There are also 230 clubs and your home city, your state, your college, your team, your interests, hobbies, etc. Minimum stay is for 60 days or more. ONE PERSON ON THE LEASE MUST BE 55 YEARS OR MORE. There is a $170 fee, paid to the HOA, to do the documentation, permitting, and to process your photo IDs.