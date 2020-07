Amenities

Completely remodeled throughout, this lovely ground level Casa Linda with enclosed patio has it all. Ground level access. Easy access to assigned parking and washer and dryer inside. Enjoy all the amenities of this active 55+ community with golf, tennis, swimming, stables where you can rent & board horses, seven clubhouses over 200 clubs and a free bus system. Call/text 949-678-1001 for access today!