2159 Via Mariposa West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice remodeled New Valencia unit. Parking : 2102-12. Quiet location with nice landscaping. Enclosed patio with full size washer/dryer. New entrance door with Laminated floor. Crown moldings with central air condition. Enclosed atrium with large skylight and ceiling fan. Open kitchen with new double panel glass windows, large skylight, new cabinet, quartz countertop, Stainless steal range, microwave, refrigerator with drinking waster system. Guest bedroom is laminated floor, mirror sliding door, skylight & crown moldings. New bathroom with skylight, water proof floor, large shower. Master Bedroom comes with crown molding, laminated floor, mirror sliding door, vertical mini blind. Master bathroom comes with quarts countertop, bathtub with sliding glass door & solar tube skylight. Enclosed patio comes with ceiling fan, full size washer/dryer.