All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2159 Via Mariposa West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2159 Via Mariposa West
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

2159 Via Mariposa West

2159 via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2159 via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice remodeled New Valencia unit. Parking : 2102-12. Quiet location with nice landscaping. Enclosed patio with full size washer/dryer. New entrance door with Laminated floor. Crown moldings with central air condition. Enclosed atrium with large skylight and ceiling fan. Open kitchen with new double panel glass windows, large skylight, new cabinet, quartz countertop, Stainless steal range, microwave, refrigerator with drinking waster system. Guest bedroom is laminated floor, mirror sliding door, skylight & crown moldings. New bathroom with skylight, water proof floor, large shower. Master Bedroom comes with crown molding, laminated floor, mirror sliding door, vertical mini blind. Master bathroom comes with quarts countertop, bathtub with sliding glass door & solar tube skylight. Enclosed patio comes with ceiling fan, full size washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Via Mariposa West have any available units?
2159 Via Mariposa West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2159 Via Mariposa West have?
Some of 2159 Via Mariposa West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Via Mariposa West currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Via Mariposa West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Via Mariposa West pet-friendly?
No, 2159 Via Mariposa West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2159 Via Mariposa West offer parking?
Yes, 2159 Via Mariposa West offers parking.
Does 2159 Via Mariposa West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 Via Mariposa West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Via Mariposa West have a pool?
No, 2159 Via Mariposa West does not have a pool.
Does 2159 Via Mariposa West have accessible units?
No, 2159 Via Mariposa West does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Via Mariposa West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 Via Mariposa West has units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 Via Mariposa West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2159 Via Mariposa West has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College