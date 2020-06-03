All apartments in Laguna Woods
2083 Ronda Granada
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

2083 Ronda Granada

2083 Ronda Granada · No Longer Available
Location

2083 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath ground level end unit Monterey model, located in a tranquil garden setting in active 55+ Laguna Woods Community. Private patio perfect for al fresco dining, with plenty of storage. No steps. Living room has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Laminate flooring throughout, master bedroom carpeted. Upgraded kitchen and bath have granite countertops and skylights. Beautifully tiled shower with dual shower heads. Unit located near assigned carport with additional storage cabinets, and close to community laundry room. Pets are welcome! Laguna Woods amenities feature 24/7 security, a 10 court tennis complex, 2 gorgeous golf courses, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, professional workshops, an equestrian center, billiard rooms, convenient transportation service, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2083 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2083 Ronda Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2083 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2083 Ronda Granada's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2083 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2083 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2083 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
Yes, 2083 Ronda Granada is pet friendly.
Does 2083 Ronda Granada offer parking?
Yes, 2083 Ronda Granada offers parking.
Does 2083 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2083 Ronda Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2083 Ronda Granada have a pool?
Yes, 2083 Ronda Granada has a pool.
Does 2083 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2083 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2083 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 2083 Ronda Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2083 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2083 Ronda Granada does not have units with air conditioning.

