2083 Ronda Granada

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath ground level end unit Monterey model, located in a tranquil garden setting in active 55+ Laguna Woods Community. Private patio perfect for al fresco dining, with plenty of storage. No steps. Living room has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Laminate flooring throughout, master bedroom carpeted. Upgraded kitchen and bath have granite countertops and skylights. Beautifully tiled shower with dual shower heads. Unit located near assigned carport with additional storage cabinets, and close to community laundry room. Pets are welcome! Laguna Woods amenities feature 24/7 security, a 10 court tennis complex, 2 gorgeous golf courses, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, professional workshops, an equestrian center, billiard rooms, convenient transportation service, and so much more!