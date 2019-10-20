All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
132 Avenida Majorca
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

Location

132 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Senior community for age 55+. Welcome to this bright Valencia co-op floor plan located in a privateSenior community for age 55+. Welcome to this single story home with no steps located in a private area. This popular cottage style Valencia has no one above or below with 2 beds / 1 bath available for lease. The main living room has a sky light window with natural light coming from the ceiling and inside atrium. The bathroom is original jack & Jill with a sky light window. Carport #: 126-06.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
132 Avenida Majorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 132 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
132 Avenida Majorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 132 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 132 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
Yes, 132 Avenida Majorca offers parking.
Does 132 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Avenida Majorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
No, 132 Avenida Majorca does not have a pool.
Does 132 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 132 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Avenida Majorca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.

