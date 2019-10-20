132 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

Senior community for age 55+. Welcome to this bright Valencia co-op floor plan located in a privateSenior community for age 55+. Welcome to this single story home with no steps located in a private area. This popular cottage style Valencia has no one above or below with 2 beds / 1 bath available for lease. The main living room has a sky light window with natural light coming from the ceiling and inside atrium. The bathroom is original jack & Jill with a sky light window. Carport #: 126-06.