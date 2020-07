Amenities

all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

All Utilities paid!!! Beautiful classic Lordsburg home in the heart of Old Town La Verne. If you have ever wanted to live in the heart of La Verne, this adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for you! High ceilings, lots of natural light and all new appliances. The gorgeous tree lined street will be perfect for those morning and early evening strolls. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, the Unilversity of La Verne and the 210/57/10 freeways.