2441 College Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk upstairs on your private staircase to your own private balcony to enter condo; No units above or below. Open floor plan condo offers two bedrooms with walk-in closets and one full bathroom with living room and dinning area. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring, scrapped ceilings, with recessed lighting, upgraded window blinds. Bathroom vanity with granite top and shower door. Unit has one assigned parking inside garage and one behind in the driveway. You will not pull out your car to another garage behind you. Garage has overhead storage cabinets and a storage closet. Water (and hot water) is included in the rent, as well as trash pick up. Community laundry is shared with only 3 units in the building. Two community pools. Walking distance to Las Flores Park, J. Marion Roynon Elementary School and Bonita High School. Easy access to 210 FWY. Great location close to everything! small pet o.k.