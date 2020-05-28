All apartments in La Verne
La Verne, CA
2441 College Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

2441 College Lane

2441 College Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2441 College Lane, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk upstairs on your private staircase to your own private balcony to enter condo; No units above or below. Open floor plan condo offers two bedrooms with walk-in closets and one full bathroom with living room and dinning area. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring, scrapped ceilings, with recessed lighting, upgraded window blinds. Bathroom vanity with granite top and shower door. Unit has one assigned parking inside garage and one behind in the driveway. You will not pull out your car to another garage behind you. Garage has overhead storage cabinets and a storage closet. Water (and hot water) is included in the rent, as well as trash pick up. Community laundry is shared with only 3 units in the building. Two community pools. Walking distance to Las Flores Park, J. Marion Roynon Elementary School and Bonita High School. Easy access to 210 FWY. Great location close to everything! small pet o.k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 College Lane have any available units?
2441 College Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2441 College Lane have?
Some of 2441 College Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 College Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2441 College Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 College Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 College Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2441 College Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2441 College Lane offers parking.
Does 2441 College Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 College Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 College Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2441 College Lane has a pool.
Does 2441 College Lane have accessible units?
No, 2441 College Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 College Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 College Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 College Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 College Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
