2343 6th Street

Beautiful 1910 Craftsman 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in downtown La Verne. Walking distance to Roynon Elementary and Bonita High school. Two blocks from downtown D Street filled with restaraunts and bars. Home boasts original hardwood floors, newer interior paint, central air and heat. Mudroom with gas dryer and washer hook ups. Porch is perfect for entertaining. Gated lot. Newer grass in backyard and dog run. No garage, shaded driveway with room for 4 sedans. Custom 16x12 shed on side of home perfect for all your storage needs. Tenant lives in second unit with gated area separate from front house with no interactions.