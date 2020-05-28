All apartments in La Verne
2343 6th Street
2343 6th Street

2343 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2343 6th Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Bonita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1910 Craftsman 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in downtown La Verne. Walking distance to Roynon Elementary and Bonita High school. Two blocks from downtown D Street filled with restaraunts and bars. Home boasts original hardwood floors, newer interior paint, central air and heat. Mudroom with gas dryer and washer hook ups. Porch is perfect for entertaining. Gated lot. Newer grass in backyard and dog run. No garage, shaded driveway with room for 4 sedans. Custom 16x12 shed on side of home perfect for all your storage needs. Tenant lives in second unit with gated area separate from front house with no interactions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 6th Street have any available units?
2343 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2343 6th Street have?
Some of 2343 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2343 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2343 6th Street offer parking?
No, 2343 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2343 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 6th Street have a pool?
No, 2343 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2343 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 2343 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2343 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
