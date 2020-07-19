1949 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

All new inside and out home in quiet, cozy, prime family neighborhood near old town La Verne. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors in living room and hall. All new windows and appliances, including dishwasher, stove and microwave. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Attached garage and expanded driveway. Laundry hookups. Patio. New A/C units in each room. Wall heater and ceiling fans. Freshly painted inside and out. Perfect for growing family. Excellent schools, parks, library, shopping nearby.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27992



No Pets Allowed



