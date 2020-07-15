1919 Bonita Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

4/2 Single-Story Home Available for Rent in La Verne, California! - - 1 year lease term.

- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.

- Virtual Tour available: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z7KnuTzYzdB

- Home is available for self-guided showings 8 am - 6pm daily. Schedule your self-guided tour on our website!

- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012



- 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease available in La Verne, California.

- Lots of natural lighting and charming accents throughout

- Living room with fireplace

- Kitchen equipped with Built-in Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher

- Separate dining room with Washer and Dryer hookups available

- Built-in Cabinets and Storage space throughout

- Large bedrooms with closet space

- Master bedroom with sliding glass doors to private backyard

- Large and upgraded Master Bathroom with dual sinks, separate walk-in shower and soaking tub

- Alley access to 2 car detached Garage, additional carport parking available.

- Nearby prime Downtown La Verne

- Pet friendly! 2 pet limit, additional $500 deposit per pet.

- Gardening services included

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- Tenant's insurance is required with proof before move-in

- Ready for immediate move in and showing



