1919 Bonita Ave.

Amenities
4/2 Single-Story Home Available for Rent in La Verne, California! - - 1 year lease term.
- 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease available in La Verne, California.
- Lots of natural lighting and charming accents throughout
- Living room with fireplace
- Kitchen equipped with Built-in Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher
- Separate dining room with Washer and Dryer hookups available
- Built-in Cabinets and Storage space throughout
- Large bedrooms with closet space
- Master bedroom with sliding glass doors to private backyard
- Large and upgraded Master Bathroom with dual sinks, separate walk-in shower and soaking tub
- Alley access to 2 car detached Garage, additional carport parking available.
- Nearby prime Downtown La Verne
- Pet friendly! 2 pet limit, additional $500 deposit per pet.
- Gardening services included
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Tenant's insurance is required with proof before move-in
- Ready for immediate move in and showing
