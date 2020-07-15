All apartments in La Verne
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1919 Bonita Ave.

1919 Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
4/2 Single-Story Home Available for Rent in La Verne, California! - - 1 year lease term.
- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.
- Virtual Tour available: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z7KnuTzYzdB
- Home is available for self-guided showings 8 am - 6pm daily. Schedule your self-guided tour on our website!
- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012

- 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease available in La Verne, California.
- Lots of natural lighting and charming accents throughout
- Living room with fireplace
- Kitchen equipped with Built-in Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher
- Separate dining room with Washer and Dryer hookups available
- Built-in Cabinets and Storage space throughout
- Large bedrooms with closet space
- Master bedroom with sliding glass doors to private backyard
- Large and upgraded Master Bathroom with dual sinks, separate walk-in shower and soaking tub
- Alley access to 2 car detached Garage, additional carport parking available.
- Nearby prime Downtown La Verne
- Pet friendly! 2 pet limit, additional $500 deposit per pet.
- Gardening services included
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Tenant's insurance is required with proof before move-in
- Ready for immediate move in and showing

(RLNE5662386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Bonita Ave. have any available units?
1919 Bonita Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1919 Bonita Ave. have?
Some of 1919 Bonita Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Bonita Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Bonita Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Bonita Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Bonita Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Bonita Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Bonita Ave. offers parking.
Does 1919 Bonita Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Bonita Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Bonita Ave. have a pool?
No, 1919 Bonita Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Bonita Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1919 Bonita Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Bonita Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Bonita Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Bonita Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1919 Bonita Ave. has units with air conditioning.
