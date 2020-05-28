All apartments in La Verne
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

1162 Oak Knoll Ter

1162 Oak Knoll Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1162 Oak Knoll Terrace, La Verne, CA 91750
Northwest La Verne

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large single level home with spectacular views! Well sought after North La Verne neighborhood in the desirable Bonita School District! Features include wood floors throughout (even in all four bedrooms!); ceiling fans in nearly every room; ample closet space; front bedroom has about 500 square feet - could be additional family room, bedroom, playroom - use your imagination!; open concept Living Room, Family Room and Kitchen; Built-Ins in Kitchen; 3-Car Attached Garage and the rear yard is great for Entertaining, Playing, Relaxing or just simply Enjoying the VIEW that overlooks La Verne and San Dimas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have any available units?
1162 Oak Knoll Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have?
Some of 1162 Oak Knoll Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Oak Knoll Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Oak Knoll Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Oak Knoll Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter offers parking.
Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have a pool?
No, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have accessible units?
No, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 Oak Knoll Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 Oak Knoll Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

