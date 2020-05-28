1162 Oak Knoll Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Large single level home with spectacular views! Well sought after North La Verne neighborhood in the desirable Bonita School District! Features include wood floors throughout (even in all four bedrooms!); ceiling fans in nearly every room; ample closet space; front bedroom has about 500 square feet - could be additional family room, bedroom, playroom - use your imagination!; open concept Living Room, Family Room and Kitchen; Built-Ins in Kitchen; 3-Car Attached Garage and the rear yard is great for Entertaining, Playing, Relaxing or just simply Enjoying the VIEW that overlooks La Verne and San Dimas!