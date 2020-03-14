All apartments in La Quinta
81343 Ulrich Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:14 AM

81343 Ulrich Drive

81343 Ulrich Drive · (760) 777-2809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81343 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Lovely upgraded home with gorgeous mountain views. Wonderful vacation home with two bedrooms and well furnished great room. The Kitchen is made for entertaining, and well equipped. Large master bedroom with king size bed, and TV. The den with built in cabinets. Cable and wifi is included. Second bedroom has a queen size bed. The back yard is facing south with a fire pit, and a barbecue. Custom shutters throughout the house.Two car garage. lease for off season is less. Single month is $4000.00 Leased from Dec 2019 to April 30, 2020. not available between May and november. Leased from November 2020 to March 31/2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81343 Ulrich Drive have any available units?
81343 Ulrich Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81343 Ulrich Drive have?
Some of 81343 Ulrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81343 Ulrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81343 Ulrich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81343 Ulrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81343 Ulrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81343 Ulrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 81343 Ulrich Drive does offer parking.
Does 81343 Ulrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81343 Ulrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81343 Ulrich Drive have a pool?
No, 81343 Ulrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 81343 Ulrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 81343 Ulrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81343 Ulrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81343 Ulrich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81343 Ulrich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81343 Ulrich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
