81343 Ulrich Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access new construction

Lovely upgraded home with gorgeous mountain views. Wonderful vacation home with two bedrooms and well furnished great room. The Kitchen is made for entertaining, and well equipped. Large master bedroom with king size bed, and TV. The den with built in cabinets. Cable and wifi is included. Second bedroom has a queen size bed. The back yard is facing south with a fire pit, and a barbecue. Custom shutters throughout the house.Two car garage. lease for off season is less. Single month is $4000.00 Leased from Dec 2019 to April 30, 2020. not available between May and november. Leased from November 2020 to March 31/2021