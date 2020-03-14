80430 Torreon Way

Amenities

Leased through April 2020; Leased Jan-April 2021. Available for $5000 MO May-October. Mountain View CC is a charming guard gated country club situated off Jefferson, between AVE 50 and 52 in La Quinta. This turnkey furnished home offers triple fairway views off the 18th fairway. There are 2 master suites in main house, each with own bath. A Casita off the courtyard includes the 3rd BR/BA. Beautiful foyer opens to great room with wet bar, office niche, fireplace and sliding doors to covered patio with pool/spa, patio furniture and built in BBQ. Granite kitchen off great room has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, island breakfast bar and pantry has dining table for 4. Formal dining table seats 10. Smart TVs, internet, cable, water provided. Combined gas/electric allowance of $300 per month. Tenant may pay transfer fee of $750-subject to change- and enjoy social membership (clubhouse dining, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, spa, and active social calendar of events); golf privileges available too for additional transfer fee and golf dues.