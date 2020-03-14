All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:09 AM

80430 Torreon Way

80430 Torreon Way · (760) 771-8440
Location

80430 Torreon Way, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Leased through April 2020; Leased Jan-April 2021. Available for $5000 MO May-October. Mountain View CC is a charming guard gated country club situated off Jefferson, between AVE 50 and 52 in La Quinta. This turnkey furnished home offers triple fairway views off the 18th fairway. There are 2 master suites in main house, each with own bath. A Casita off the courtyard includes the 3rd BR/BA. Beautiful foyer opens to great room with wet bar, office niche, fireplace and sliding doors to covered patio with pool/spa, patio furniture and built in BBQ. Granite kitchen off great room has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, island breakfast bar and pantry has dining table for 4. Formal dining table seats 10. Smart TVs, internet, cable, water provided. Combined gas/electric allowance of $300 per month. Tenant may pay transfer fee of $750-subject to change- and enjoy social membership (clubhouse dining, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, spa, and active social calendar of events); golf privileges available too for additional transfer fee and golf dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80430 Torreon Way have any available units?
80430 Torreon Way has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80430 Torreon Way have?
Some of 80430 Torreon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80430 Torreon Way currently offering any rent specials?
80430 Torreon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80430 Torreon Way pet-friendly?
No, 80430 Torreon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80430 Torreon Way offer parking?
No, 80430 Torreon Way does not offer parking.
Does 80430 Torreon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80430 Torreon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80430 Torreon Way have a pool?
Yes, 80430 Torreon Way has a pool.
Does 80430 Torreon Way have accessible units?
No, 80430 Torreon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 80430 Torreon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 80430 Torreon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80430 Torreon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 80430 Torreon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
