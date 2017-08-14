80290 Via Valerosa

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court yoga

Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa. The furnished interior has a large open-concept room with fireplace & entertainment area. There are formal and informal dining areas, along with a modern kitchen and a center island. The two extra bedrooms, including the master bedroom are all ensuite. The master bedroom leads out to the pool area and has a large bathroom with a spa tub. The home includes a spacious 2 car garage. The rental does not include golf, but there are community tennis courts, fitness facility, bocce ball and yoga classes. Cable, internet, and phone service with U.S. and Canada long distance is included.