La Quinta, CA
80290 Via Valerosa
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

80290 Via Valerosa

80290 Via Valerosa · (760) 880-9112
Location

80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2811 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa. The furnished interior has a large open-concept room with fireplace & entertainment area. There are formal and informal dining areas, along with a modern kitchen and a center island. The two extra bedrooms, including the master bedroom are all ensuite. The master bedroom leads out to the pool area and has a large bathroom with a spa tub. The home includes a spacious 2 car garage. The rental does not include golf, but there are community tennis courts, fitness facility, bocce ball and yoga classes. Cable, internet, and phone service with U.S. and Canada long distance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80290 Via Valerosa have any available units?
80290 Via Valerosa has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80290 Via Valerosa have?
Some of 80290 Via Valerosa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80290 Via Valerosa currently offering any rent specials?
80290 Via Valerosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80290 Via Valerosa pet-friendly?
No, 80290 Via Valerosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80290 Via Valerosa offer parking?
Yes, 80290 Via Valerosa does offer parking.
Does 80290 Via Valerosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80290 Via Valerosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80290 Via Valerosa have a pool?
Yes, 80290 Via Valerosa has a pool.
Does 80290 Via Valerosa have accessible units?
No, 80290 Via Valerosa does not have accessible units.
Does 80290 Via Valerosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80290 Via Valerosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 80290 Via Valerosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 80290 Via Valerosa does not have units with air conditioning.
