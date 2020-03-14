79934 Mission Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Views, views, views. Be the first to lease this recently purchased and highly upgraded Encanto I that features panoramic lake, fairway and mountain views across the Jerry Pate Course. Rich interior millwork and hard surfaces; elegant window coverings; chef's kitchen with rich granite and stainless steel appliances; incredible pool, spa, firepit and entertainer's bbq. House is a 10!! Photography shown illustrates some furnishings that are currently in the home and newer decor will be added prior to possession of tenant. Owners are open to seasonal 2020/2021 rental with tenant move-out no later than 3/15/2021. The home has been fastidiously maintained and to listing agent's knowledge has never been leased. Master bedroom suite has 'airport glass' windows for added quiet and mechanical blackout shades for those who require total darkness. The master bedroom suite has a private courtyard and all bedrooms are ensuite.