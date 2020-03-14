All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 79934 Mission Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
79934 Mission Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:47 PM

79934 Mission Drive

79934 Mission Drive East · (760) 250-5979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

79934 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Views, views, views. Be the first to lease this recently purchased and highly upgraded Encanto I that features panoramic lake, fairway and mountain views across the Jerry Pate Course. Rich interior millwork and hard surfaces; elegant window coverings; chef's kitchen with rich granite and stainless steel appliances; incredible pool, spa, firepit and entertainer's bbq. House is a 10!! Photography shown illustrates some furnishings that are currently in the home and newer decor will be added prior to possession of tenant. Owners are open to seasonal 2020/2021 rental with tenant move-out no later than 3/15/2021. The home has been fastidiously maintained and to listing agent's knowledge has never been leased. Master bedroom suite has 'airport glass' windows for added quiet and mechanical blackout shades for those who require total darkness. The master bedroom suite has a private courtyard and all bedrooms are ensuite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79934 Mission Drive have any available units?
79934 Mission Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79934 Mission Drive have?
Some of 79934 Mission Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79934 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
79934 Mission Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79934 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
No, 79934 Mission Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79934 Mission Drive offer parking?
No, 79934 Mission Drive does not offer parking.
Does 79934 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79934 Mission Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79934 Mission Drive have a pool?
Yes, 79934 Mission Drive has a pool.
Does 79934 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 79934 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 79934 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 79934 Mission Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79934 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 79934 Mission Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 79934 Mission Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity