Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:14 AM

79918 Mission Drive

79918 Mission Drive East · (760) 777-2809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79918 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Mountain and Lake views! This desirable south west facing Encanto 1 home has views that seem to go on forever! The upgrades and additions create your own private resort with 3 bedrooms, (all king beds) and ensuites. The beautifully furnished and comfortable great room comes complete with built in bar and large screen TV. A well-appointed chef's kitchen, includes an island for food preparation. The beautiful back yard with pool and spa showcases a relaxing lifestyle overlooking three holes of the Steve Pate course. Relax and unwind on your expansive deck while views of the Santa Rosa mountains wash your cares away! This beautiful home has been meticulously cared for by its owners. This home is booked from jan. 1 2020 to the end of April 2020, offered November and December for $8,000. per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79918 Mission Drive have any available units?
79918 Mission Drive has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79918 Mission Drive have?
Some of 79918 Mission Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79918 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
79918 Mission Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79918 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
No, 79918 Mission Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79918 Mission Drive offer parking?
No, 79918 Mission Drive does not offer parking.
Does 79918 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79918 Mission Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79918 Mission Drive have a pool?
Yes, 79918 Mission Drive has a pool.
Does 79918 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 79918 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 79918 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79918 Mission Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 79918 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 79918 Mission Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
