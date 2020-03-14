79918 Mission Drive

Amenities

Mountain and Lake views! This desirable south west facing Encanto 1 home has views that seem to go on forever! The upgrades and additions create your own private resort with 3 bedrooms, (all king beds) and ensuites. The beautifully furnished and comfortable great room comes complete with built in bar and large screen TV. A well-appointed chef's kitchen, includes an island for food preparation. The beautiful back yard with pool and spa showcases a relaxing lifestyle overlooking three holes of the Steve Pate course. Relax and unwind on your expansive deck while views of the Santa Rosa mountains wash your cares away! This beautiful home has been meticulously cared for by its owners. This home is booked from jan. 1 2020 to the end of April 2020, offered November and December for $8,000. per month