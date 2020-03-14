78715 Castle Pines Drive

Amenities

Any lease of this Lot must be for at least thirty (30) consecutive days, 30 day minimum required. 3 month minimum preferred. Luxurious La Quinta seasonal lease. Beautiful 3Br/3.5Ba furnished home with private pool on golf course in La Quinta Fairways! Perfect for enjoying your Desert Vacation get away. Interior is light & open with upgrades throughout. Greatroom floorplan with formal dining area, fireplace, gourmet kitchen, gated courtyard entry w/rock water feature, 3 full bedroom suites with baths, two car + golf cart garage, rear yard has South facing exposure with covered patio area, custom pool and spa, builtin barbeque, and gorgeous fairway & mountain views. La Quinta Fairways is part of the Waldorf Astoria Collection of the La Quinta Resort and close to Old Town and Silver Rock Golf Course. This home is situated on the 9th tee of the Pete Dye designed Dunes Course. 3 month minimum preferred.