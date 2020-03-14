All apartments in La Quinta
78715 Castle Pines Drive

Location

78715 Castle Pines Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Grand Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Any lease of this Lot must be for at least thirty (30) consecutive days, 30 day minimum required. 3 month minimum preferred. Luxurious La Quinta seasonal lease. Beautiful 3Br/3.5Ba furnished home with private pool on golf course in La Quinta Fairways! Perfect for enjoying your Desert Vacation get away. Interior is light & open with upgrades throughout. Greatroom floorplan with formal dining area, fireplace, gourmet kitchen, gated courtyard entry w/rock water feature, 3 full bedroom suites with baths, two car + golf cart garage, rear yard has South facing exposure with covered patio area, custom pool and spa, builtin barbeque, and gorgeous fairway & mountain views. La Quinta Fairways is part of the Waldorf Astoria Collection of the La Quinta Resort and close to Old Town and Silver Rock Golf Course. This home is situated on the 9th tee of the Pete Dye designed Dunes Course. 3 month minimum preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have any available units?
78715 Castle Pines Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have?
Some of 78715 Castle Pines Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78715 Castle Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78715 Castle Pines Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78715 Castle Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78715 Castle Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78715 Castle Pines Drive does offer parking.
Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78715 Castle Pines Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78715 Castle Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 78715 Castle Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78715 Castle Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78715 Castle Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78715 Castle Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
