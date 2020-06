Amenities

Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright. This model does not have a unit above you, so the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The interior features ceiling fans. All tile flooring. This property is offered turnkey furnished and decorated in warm neutral colors. Located close to the community pool and spa. Features a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the freeway. Located across from the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Located in the Desert Sands Unified School District with excellent schools.