77728 Tradition Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub

Daily and weekly rates only. no stays longer than 29 nights. Legacy Villa - La Quinta, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Twin Beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. Another new home nestled up against the Santa Rosa Mountains within Legacy Villas... This development is located just next door to the La Quinta Resort and all of the amazing amenities it has to offer. Of course they are there for you! Enjoy the Spa, play golf, play tennis, dine out or order Room Service...the sky is the limit! The nearby community pool is just 10 steps from the back patio. This particular unit offers fun for the whole family from bikes & golf clubs to a 50 in. Plasma TV with video games for the kids or kids at heart. A perfect family retreat! Non-smoking. No pets. Available for nightly, weekly only, no monthly stays. Rates are subject to change