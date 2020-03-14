All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:26 PM

77728 Tradition Drive

77728 Tradition Drive · (760) 777-4880
Location

77728 Tradition Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Legacy Villas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

Daily and weekly rates only. no stays longer than 29 nights. Legacy Villa - La Quinta, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Twin Beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. Another new home nestled up against the Santa Rosa Mountains within Legacy Villas... This development is located just next door to the La Quinta Resort and all of the amazing amenities it has to offer. Of course they are there for you! Enjoy the Spa, play golf, play tennis, dine out or order Room Service...the sky is the limit! The nearby community pool is just 10 steps from the back patio. This particular unit offers fun for the whole family from bikes & golf clubs to a 50 in. Plasma TV with video games for the kids or kids at heart. A perfect family retreat! Non-smoking. No pets. Available for nightly, weekly only, no monthly stays. Rates are subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77728 Tradition Drive have any available units?
77728 Tradition Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77728 Tradition Drive have?
Some of 77728 Tradition Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77728 Tradition Drive currently offering any rent specials?
77728 Tradition Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77728 Tradition Drive pet-friendly?
No, 77728 Tradition Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 77728 Tradition Drive offer parking?
No, 77728 Tradition Drive does not offer parking.
Does 77728 Tradition Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77728 Tradition Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77728 Tradition Drive have a pool?
Yes, 77728 Tradition Drive has a pool.
Does 77728 Tradition Drive have accessible units?
No, 77728 Tradition Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 77728 Tradition Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77728 Tradition Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 77728 Tradition Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 77728 Tradition Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
