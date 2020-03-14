77263 Calle Mazatlan

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rates may vary. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: two queen beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled turnkey Seville plan (2,286 sq ft.)and it's incredible southern mountain views on the 10th fairway of the Mountain Course. The home features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, countertops, new cabinetry & cheerful breakfast nook. The French doors open on to an expansive patio with a view of the mountains & the greens. A bonus, and unique to this home, is the addition of an office/den area. The homes private courtyard entrance is a favorite..featuring a built-in BBQ, waterfall & outdoor dining areas. You are sure to enjoy your stay. Close to pool & spa and a short walk to La Quinta Resort restaurants & shopping! Come and enjoy the perfect desert retreat!! Community pool & spa are across street. Non-smoking. No pets.