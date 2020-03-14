All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:45 AM

77263 Calle Mazatlan

77263 Calle Mazatlan · (760) 777-4880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77263 Calle Mazatlan, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rates may vary. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: two queen beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled turnkey Seville plan (2,286 sq ft.)and it's incredible southern mountain views on the 10th fairway of the Mountain Course. The home features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, countertops, new cabinetry & cheerful breakfast nook. The French doors open on to an expansive patio with a view of the mountains & the greens. A bonus, and unique to this home, is the addition of an office/den area. The homes private courtyard entrance is a favorite..featuring a built-in BBQ, waterfall & outdoor dining areas. You are sure to enjoy your stay. Close to pool & spa and a short walk to La Quinta Resort restaurants & shopping! Come and enjoy the perfect desert retreat!! Community pool & spa are across street. Non-smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have any available units?
77263 Calle Mazatlan has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have?
Some of 77263 Calle Mazatlan's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77263 Calle Mazatlan currently offering any rent specials?
77263 Calle Mazatlan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77263 Calle Mazatlan pet-friendly?
No, 77263 Calle Mazatlan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan offer parking?
No, 77263 Calle Mazatlan does not offer parking.
Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77263 Calle Mazatlan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have a pool?
Yes, 77263 Calle Mazatlan has a pool.
Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have accessible units?
No, 77263 Calle Mazatlan does not have accessible units.
Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have units with dishwashers?
No, 77263 Calle Mazatlan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77263 Calle Mazatlan have units with air conditioning?
No, 77263 Calle Mazatlan does not have units with air conditioning.
