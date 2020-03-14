55431 Southern Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Panoramic Mountain view,tastefully furnished 3BD,3BA home.24 hours guard gated community .This fabulous location with Santa Rosa Mountains, double fairway & sunset views.private entry gate that opens to a large enclosed side yard.located on the #1 hole of stadium course.This very popular Legend 30 model is light,bright &spacious.Beautiful marble floors extend throughout the entry and kitchen.Large formal dinning room overlooks the step down living room with vaulted ceiling,fire place& wet bar.Large master suite with vaulted ceiling has an over sized walk-in closet,ceiling fan & a luxurious bath with a spa soaking tub and shower. Enjoy the expansive patio, one side covered ,the other is open to enjoy the desert sun.The kitchen with center work island has a breakfast nook with windows overlooking the golf course.This home has 2 bedrooms plus den/office(or third bedroom),each with their own private bathrooms.Enclosed atrium and fountain.Current Available JAN to MAR 2020.