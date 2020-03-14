All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 55431 Southern Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
55431 Southern Hills
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:46 PM

55431 Southern Hills

55431 Southern Hill · (760) 815-8258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

55431 Southern Hill, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Panoramic Mountain view,tastefully furnished 3BD,3BA home.24 hours guard gated community .This fabulous location with Santa Rosa Mountains, double fairway & sunset views.private entry gate that opens to a large enclosed side yard.located on the #1 hole of stadium course.This very popular Legend 30 model is light,bright &spacious.Beautiful marble floors extend throughout the entry and kitchen.Large formal dinning room overlooks the step down living room with vaulted ceiling,fire place& wet bar.Large master suite with vaulted ceiling has an over sized walk-in closet,ceiling fan & a luxurious bath with a spa soaking tub and shower. Enjoy the expansive patio, one side covered ,the other is open to enjoy the desert sun.The kitchen with center work island has a breakfast nook with windows overlooking the golf course.This home has 2 bedrooms plus den/office(or third bedroom),each with their own private bathrooms.Enclosed atrium and fountain.Current Available JAN to MAR 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55431 Southern Hills have any available units?
55431 Southern Hills has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55431 Southern Hills have?
Some of 55431 Southern Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55431 Southern Hills currently offering any rent specials?
55431 Southern Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55431 Southern Hills pet-friendly?
No, 55431 Southern Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55431 Southern Hills offer parking?
No, 55431 Southern Hills does not offer parking.
Does 55431 Southern Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55431 Southern Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55431 Southern Hills have a pool?
No, 55431 Southern Hills does not have a pool.
Does 55431 Southern Hills have accessible units?
No, 55431 Southern Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 55431 Southern Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55431 Southern Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does 55431 Southern Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 55431 Southern Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55431 Southern Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity