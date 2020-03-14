All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

55285 Tanglewood

55285 Tanglewood · (951) 445-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55285 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful condominium located within the prestigious PGA West Palmer gate entrance in La Quinta. Amazing mountain, lake and pool views from the upstairs patio with BBQ and outside dining. The main living area which is located upstairs, includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living/dining room area with fireplace, as well as a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes large private bath, large walk-in closet and access to the patio through sliding glass door. The two guest bedrooms are down the hall with shared full bath. Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, crown molding and fresh designer paint. Garage access and washer/dryer downstairs. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55285 Tanglewood have any available units?
55285 Tanglewood has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55285 Tanglewood have?
Some of 55285 Tanglewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55285 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
55285 Tanglewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55285 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 55285 Tanglewood is pet friendly.
Does 55285 Tanglewood offer parking?
Yes, 55285 Tanglewood does offer parking.
Does 55285 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55285 Tanglewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55285 Tanglewood have a pool?
Yes, 55285 Tanglewood has a pool.
Does 55285 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 55285 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 55285 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55285 Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 55285 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 55285 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
