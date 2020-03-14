55285 Tanglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful condominium located within the prestigious PGA West Palmer gate entrance in La Quinta. Amazing mountain, lake and pool views from the upstairs patio with BBQ and outside dining. The main living area which is located upstairs, includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living/dining room area with fireplace, as well as a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes large private bath, large walk-in closet and access to the patio through sliding glass door. The two guest bedrooms are down the hall with shared full bath. Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, crown molding and fresh designer paint. Garage access and washer/dryer downstairs. Pet friendly.