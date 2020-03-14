All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 54499 Tanglewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
54499 Tanglewood
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:02 AM

54499 Tanglewood

54499 Tanglewood · (760) 668-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

54499 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Summer rates available now. This rare South facing 2 BDR 2.5 BA furnished condo is a Greens D plan with around 1500 SF of interior living space, and two patios. Enjoy the Spectacular lake, waterfalls, pool and mountain views from this well kept home. There are two master suites on the second floor. The main master suite balcony overlooks the lake with elegant water feature while the 2nd suite lets you enjoy the stunning Santa Rosa Mountains and has plenty of privacy. upper floor and stairwell have bamboo flooring and tile in the bathrooms. Rented Jan 31.-Mar.1, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54499 Tanglewood have any available units?
54499 Tanglewood has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54499 Tanglewood have?
Some of 54499 Tanglewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54499 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
54499 Tanglewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54499 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
No, 54499 Tanglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54499 Tanglewood offer parking?
No, 54499 Tanglewood does not offer parking.
Does 54499 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54499 Tanglewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54499 Tanglewood have a pool?
Yes, 54499 Tanglewood has a pool.
Does 54499 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 54499 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 54499 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54499 Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 54499 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 54499 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54499 Tanglewood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity