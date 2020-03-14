54499 Tanglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Summer rates available now. This rare South facing 2 BDR 2.5 BA furnished condo is a Greens D plan with around 1500 SF of interior living space, and two patios. Enjoy the Spectacular lake, waterfalls, pool and mountain views from this well kept home. There are two master suites on the second floor. The main master suite balcony overlooks the lake with elegant water feature while the 2nd suite lets you enjoy the stunning Santa Rosa Mountains and has plenty of privacy. upper floor and stairwell have bamboo flooring and tile in the bathrooms. Rented Jan 31.-Mar.1, 2021