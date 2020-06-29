54409 Oakhill

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage internet access

Million Dollar Mountain, Water and Fairway Views as well as a private courtyard.Lovely open an d bright resort style home with 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus den.Just a few doors down from the community pool. Nicely furnished with cable and internet connection. A truly great vacation getaway. All windows and doors with shutters and a beautiful view of golf course. Comfortably sleeps six people. Includes 24 hour guard gated entry, 2 car garage, nestled on the beautiful Arnold Palmer PGA West Golf Course. Leased Jan,Feb, March & April 2020.