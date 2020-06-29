All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

54409 Oakhill

54409 Oakhill · (760) 799-0365
Location

54409 Oakhill, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Million Dollar Mountain, Water and Fairway Views as well as a private courtyard.Lovely open an d bright resort style home with 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus den.Just a few doors down from the community pool. Nicely furnished with cable and internet connection. A truly great vacation getaway. All windows and doors with shutters and a beautiful view of golf course. Comfortably sleeps six people. Includes 24 hour guard gated entry, 2 car garage, nestled on the beautiful Arnold Palmer PGA West Golf Course. Leased Jan,Feb, March & April 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54409 Oakhill have any available units?
54409 Oakhill has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54409 Oakhill have?
Some of 54409 Oakhill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54409 Oakhill currently offering any rent specials?
54409 Oakhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54409 Oakhill pet-friendly?
No, 54409 Oakhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54409 Oakhill offer parking?
Yes, 54409 Oakhill offers parking.
Does 54409 Oakhill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54409 Oakhill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54409 Oakhill have a pool?
Yes, 54409 Oakhill has a pool.
Does 54409 Oakhill have accessible units?
No, 54409 Oakhill does not have accessible units.
Does 54409 Oakhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54409 Oakhill has units with dishwashers.
Does 54409 Oakhill have units with air conditioning?
No, 54409 Oakhill does not have units with air conditioning.
