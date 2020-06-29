54409 Oakhill

Amenities
Million Dollar Mountain, Water and Fairway Views as well as a private courtyard.Lovely open an d bright resort style home with 2 bedroom/2 bathroom plus den.Just a few doors down from the community pool. Nicely furnished with cable and internet connection. A truly great vacation getaway. All windows and doors with shutters and a beautiful view of golf course. Comfortably sleeps six people. Includes 24 hour guard gated entry, 2 car garage, nestled on the beautiful Arnold Palmer PGA West Golf Course. Leased Jan,Feb, March & April 2020.