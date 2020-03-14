53390 Avenida Navarro

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

All other months available High up in the La Quinta Cove with majestic mountain Views this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is perfect for entertaining. Front gated courtyard offers privacy for front door. Large master w/ upgraded vanity in master bathroom. Kitchen has granite tile counters and backsplash. Ceramic tile flooring throughout the home, ceiling fans and a cozy wood fireplace in living room. Recently new desert landscaping in front yard. Close to Old Town La Quinta,restaurants and shops, Fritz Burns Community Park. Enjoy hiking and walking trails nearby. This is the perfect vacation rental available all months for 2019 Perfect rental for the horse show, Coachella Festival & Stagecoach! AVAILABLE ALL MONTHS!