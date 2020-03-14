All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 53390 Avenida Navarro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
53390 Avenida Navarro
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:11 AM

53390 Avenida Navarro

53390 Avenida Navarro · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

53390 Avenida Navarro, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
All other months available High up in the La Quinta Cove with majestic mountain Views this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is perfect for entertaining. Front gated courtyard offers privacy for front door. Large master w/ upgraded vanity in master bathroom. Kitchen has granite tile counters and backsplash. Ceramic tile flooring throughout the home, ceiling fans and a cozy wood fireplace in living room. Recently new desert landscaping in front yard. Close to Old Town La Quinta,restaurants and shops, Fritz Burns Community Park. Enjoy hiking and walking trails nearby. This is the perfect vacation rental available all months for 2019 Perfect rental for the horse show, Coachella Festival & Stagecoach! AVAILABLE ALL MONTHS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53390 Avenida Navarro have any available units?
53390 Avenida Navarro has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53390 Avenida Navarro have?
Some of 53390 Avenida Navarro's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53390 Avenida Navarro currently offering any rent specials?
53390 Avenida Navarro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53390 Avenida Navarro pet-friendly?
No, 53390 Avenida Navarro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 53390 Avenida Navarro offer parking?
No, 53390 Avenida Navarro does not offer parking.
Does 53390 Avenida Navarro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53390 Avenida Navarro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53390 Avenida Navarro have a pool?
Yes, 53390 Avenida Navarro has a pool.
Does 53390 Avenida Navarro have accessible units?
No, 53390 Avenida Navarro does not have accessible units.
Does 53390 Avenida Navarro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53390 Avenida Navarro has units with dishwashers.
Does 53390 Avenida Navarro have units with air conditioning?
No, 53390 Avenida Navarro does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 53390 Avenida Navarro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity