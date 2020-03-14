All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated December 13 2019 at 1:53 AM

52637 Avenida Villa

52637 Avenida Villa · (760) 831-2008
Location

52637 Avenida Villa, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
$4,000 May - September. $6,000 Oct. - February. March and April priced differently. Spacious 4 bd/2 bth home on an oversized lot with Pool & Spa. This beauty is immaculate and decorated with a very homely touch. The kitchen is fully stocked for the families that like to cook. Extra linens and towels for a very comfortable stay. The garage is a perfect hangout with an air hockey and foosball table. The backyard has a covered patio, built in BBQ, dining table for the maximum vacation relaxation. Located within walking distance from Old Town LQ and hiking/running trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52637 Avenida Villa have any available units?
52637 Avenida Villa has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52637 Avenida Villa have?
Some of 52637 Avenida Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52637 Avenida Villa currently offering any rent specials?
52637 Avenida Villa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52637 Avenida Villa pet-friendly?
No, 52637 Avenida Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 52637 Avenida Villa offer parking?
Yes, 52637 Avenida Villa does offer parking.
Does 52637 Avenida Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52637 Avenida Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52637 Avenida Villa have a pool?
Yes, 52637 Avenida Villa has a pool.
Does 52637 Avenida Villa have accessible units?
No, 52637 Avenida Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 52637 Avenida Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52637 Avenida Villa has units with dishwashers.
Does 52637 Avenida Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 52637 Avenida Villa does not have units with air conditioning.
