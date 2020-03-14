52637 Avenida Villa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

$4,000 May - September. $6,000 Oct. - February. March and April priced differently. Spacious 4 bd/2 bth home on an oversized lot with Pool & Spa. This beauty is immaculate and decorated with a very homely touch. The kitchen is fully stocked for the families that like to cook. Extra linens and towels for a very comfortable stay. The garage is a perfect hangout with an air hockey and foosball table. The backyard has a covered patio, built in BBQ, dining table for the maximum vacation relaxation. Located within walking distance from Old Town LQ and hiking/running trails!