52420 Avenida Juarez

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove.



Property is available furnished.



Featuring 3 bedrooms (with master ensuite), 2 baths and large kitchen. Indoor laundry room, fireplace, and loads of space throughout. Double attached garage with direct access to home. Minutes from Old Towne La Quinta's fine dining, dancing, shopping and hiking.

Property is available long-term and Short Term Rental ( 30 Days Min ).



Call for a showing or further information.