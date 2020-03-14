All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

52420 Avenida Juarez

52420 Avenida Juarez · (442) 227-2030
Location

52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove.

Property is available furnished.

Featuring 3 bedrooms (with master ensuite), 2 baths and large kitchen. Indoor laundry room, fireplace, and loads of space throughout. Double attached garage with direct access to home. Minutes from Old Towne La Quinta's fine dining, dancing, shopping and hiking.
Property is available long-term and Short Term Rental ( 30 Days Min ).

Call for a showing or further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52420 Avenida Juarez have any available units?
52420 Avenida Juarez has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52420 Avenida Juarez have?
Some of 52420 Avenida Juarez's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52420 Avenida Juarez currently offering any rent specials?
52420 Avenida Juarez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52420 Avenida Juarez pet-friendly?
Yes, 52420 Avenida Juarez is pet friendly.
Does 52420 Avenida Juarez offer parking?
Yes, 52420 Avenida Juarez does offer parking.
Does 52420 Avenida Juarez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52420 Avenida Juarez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52420 Avenida Juarez have a pool?
Yes, 52420 Avenida Juarez has a pool.
Does 52420 Avenida Juarez have accessible units?
No, 52420 Avenida Juarez does not have accessible units.
Does 52420 Avenida Juarez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52420 Avenida Juarez has units with dishwashers.
Does 52420 Avenida Juarez have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52420 Avenida Juarez has units with air conditioning.
