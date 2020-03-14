All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:47 AM

52040 Graythorn Way

52040 Graythorn Way · (760) 777-2809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52040 Graythorn Way, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
/ leased November 2019 to April 30 / 2020. Long Term Lease/ unfurnished, or furnished. Spacious open plan that flows to the kitchen makes this an ideal family home, and great for entertaining. The lovely enclosed patio is ideal for relaxing. There are two bedroom up and one bedroom and bath downstairs. The laundry room is close to the kitchen.The master bedroom has a lovely walk in closet and large bathroom with shower and tub. The second upstairs bedroom has lovely mountain views. There is also an attached two car garage. This community has a full work out gym, large pool, and community fire pit and barbeque. There is also a tennis court on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52040 Graythorn Way have any available units?
52040 Graythorn Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52040 Graythorn Way have?
Some of 52040 Graythorn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52040 Graythorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
52040 Graythorn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52040 Graythorn Way pet-friendly?
No, 52040 Graythorn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 52040 Graythorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 52040 Graythorn Way does offer parking.
Does 52040 Graythorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52040 Graythorn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52040 Graythorn Way have a pool?
Yes, 52040 Graythorn Way has a pool.
Does 52040 Graythorn Way have accessible units?
No, 52040 Graythorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 52040 Graythorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52040 Graythorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 52040 Graythorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 52040 Graythorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
