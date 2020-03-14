52040 Graythorn Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

/ leased November 2019 to April 30 / 2020. Long Term Lease/ unfurnished, or furnished. Spacious open plan that flows to the kitchen makes this an ideal family home, and great for entertaining. The lovely enclosed patio is ideal for relaxing. There are two bedroom up and one bedroom and bath downstairs. The laundry room is close to the kitchen.The master bedroom has a lovely walk in closet and large bathroom with shower and tub. The second upstairs bedroom has lovely mountain views. There is also an attached two car garage. This community has a full work out gym, large pool, and community fire pit and barbeque. There is also a tennis court on site.