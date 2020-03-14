All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 50200 Indian Camp Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
50200 Indian Camp Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

50200 Indian Camp Road

50200 Indian Camp Road · (760) 485-8922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50200 Indian Camp Road, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Vacation rental located in the prestigious Painted Cove community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and enough space to house large families, business groups, travelers, or groups of vacationers or friends. The kitchen offers a large center island surrounded by beautiful granite counters tops. Multiple sliding doors lead to the resort-like secluded courtyard with large pool spa, and stunning mountain views. Other amenities include an attached 3-car garage with bonus parking for a golf cart or motorcycles, laundry room, walk-in closets in the master bath, and grand double door entry. Located in close proximity of the Deserts best restaurants, golfing, galleries and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50200 Indian Camp Road have any available units?
50200 Indian Camp Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50200 Indian Camp Road have?
Some of 50200 Indian Camp Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50200 Indian Camp Road currently offering any rent specials?
50200 Indian Camp Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50200 Indian Camp Road pet-friendly?
No, 50200 Indian Camp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50200 Indian Camp Road offer parking?
Yes, 50200 Indian Camp Road does offer parking.
Does 50200 Indian Camp Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50200 Indian Camp Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50200 Indian Camp Road have a pool?
Yes, 50200 Indian Camp Road has a pool.
Does 50200 Indian Camp Road have accessible units?
No, 50200 Indian Camp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 50200 Indian Camp Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50200 Indian Camp Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 50200 Indian Camp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 50200 Indian Camp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50200 Indian Camp Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity