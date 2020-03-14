50200 Indian Camp Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Vacation rental located in the prestigious Painted Cove community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and enough space to house large families, business groups, travelers, or groups of vacationers or friends. The kitchen offers a large center island surrounded by beautiful granite counters tops. Multiple sliding doors lead to the resort-like secluded courtyard with large pool spa, and stunning mountain views. Other amenities include an attached 3-car garage with bonus parking for a golf cart or motorcycles, laundry room, walk-in closets in the master bath, and grand double door entry. Located in close proximity of the Deserts best restaurants, golfing, galleries and shopping!