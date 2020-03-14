All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

50105 Calle Rosarita

50105 Calle Rosarita · (760) 777-4880
Location

50105 Calle Rosarita, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,080

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1922 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom with Casita located on the La Quinta Resort's 10th Tee of the Mountain Course. Gorgeous Southwestern Mountain Views on an elevated lot. Charming, Inviting Courtyard paved with Quartzite. The Kitchen has been reconfigured and updated with dark fruitwood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite tops and stone backsplash. Master bath has also been reconfigured to maximize space. Extensive use of Travertine on floors, walls & shower. Freestanding tub, all new plumbing fixtures and cabinetry complete the room's functionality and elegance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50105 Calle Rosarita have any available units?
50105 Calle Rosarita has a unit available for $10,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50105 Calle Rosarita have?
Some of 50105 Calle Rosarita's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50105 Calle Rosarita currently offering any rent specials?
50105 Calle Rosarita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50105 Calle Rosarita pet-friendly?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50105 Calle Rosarita offer parking?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita does not offer parking.
Does 50105 Calle Rosarita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50105 Calle Rosarita have a pool?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita does not have a pool.
Does 50105 Calle Rosarita have accessible units?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita does not have accessible units.
Does 50105 Calle Rosarita have units with dishwashers?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50105 Calle Rosarita have units with air conditioning?
No, 50105 Calle Rosarita does not have units with air conditioning.
