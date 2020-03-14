50105 Calle Rosarita

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom with Casita located on the La Quinta Resort's 10th Tee of the Mountain Course. Gorgeous Southwestern Mountain Views on an elevated lot. Charming, Inviting Courtyard paved with Quartzite. The Kitchen has been reconfigured and updated with dark fruitwood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite tops and stone backsplash. Master bath has also been reconfigured to maximize space. Extensive use of Travertine on floors, walls & shower. Freestanding tub, all new plumbing fixtures and cabinetry complete the room's functionality and elegance.