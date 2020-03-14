47745 Via Montigo

Amenities

Furnished Lake La Quinta Estate with private boat dock and outstanding lake and mountain views. Oversized end unit, premium home-site with beautiful 12x40 salt water pool and spa, fire pits, outdoor BBQ, Palos Verdes stone accents. Recently remodeled (2016) with the highest quality finishes. Formal living and dining areas. Large rooms with wet bar and fireplaces, breakfast nook and bar. Chef's kitchen with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, large pantry. Elegant master suite with fabulous views. Detached casita with private entrance and full bathroom. All beds are newer adjustable Tempur-Pedic, ceiling fans in all rooms, all couches are pull out beds, newer dual AC units, large flat screen televisions in all rooms, pool table, ping pong table, full house surround sound system, and MORE! Perfect for entertaining! Guard gated community with amazing amenities including pool, tennis courts, putting greens, BBQ area, green belts, access to lakeside restaurant and bar (Chateau at Lake La Quinta). Steps away from brand new shopping centers, movie theaters, restaurants. Short drive to Palm Desert and Palm Springs. This is the perfect getaway for Festival season, or just a peaceful vacation any time of the year. Available furnished for a 30-day min stay. Rates from $12,000-$15,000/mo depending on length of stay and time of year. Includes all utilities. Owner will consider long and short term leases (1-12 months). Sorry, no pets. MUST SEE THIS AMAZING LAKE FRONT ESTATE!