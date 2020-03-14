All apartments in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA
47745 Via Montigo
47745 Via Montigo

47745 Via Montigo · (949) 606-2926
Location

47745 Via Montigo, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3023 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Furnished Lake La Quinta Estate with private boat dock and outstanding lake and mountain views. Oversized end unit, premium home-site with beautiful 12x40 salt water pool and spa, fire pits, outdoor BBQ, Palos Verdes stone accents. Recently remodeled (2016) with the highest quality finishes. Formal living and dining areas. Large rooms with wet bar and fireplaces, breakfast nook and bar. Chef's kitchen with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, large pantry. Elegant master suite with fabulous views. Detached casita with private entrance and full bathroom. All beds are newer adjustable Tempur-Pedic, ceiling fans in all rooms, all couches are pull out beds, newer dual AC units, large flat screen televisions in all rooms, pool table, ping pong table, full house surround sound system, and MORE! Perfect for entertaining! Guard gated community with amazing amenities including pool, tennis courts, putting greens, BBQ area, green belts, access to lakeside restaurant and bar (Chateau at Lake La Quinta). Steps away from brand new shopping centers, movie theaters, restaurants. Short drive to Palm Desert and Palm Springs. This is the perfect getaway for Festival season, or just a peaceful vacation any time of the year. Available furnished for a 30-day min stay. Rates from $12,000-$15,000/mo depending on length of stay and time of year. Includes all utilities. Owner will consider long and short term leases (1-12 months). Sorry, no pets. MUST SEE THIS AMAZING LAKE FRONT ESTATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47745 Via Montigo have any available units?
47745 Via Montigo has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47745 Via Montigo have?
Some of 47745 Via Montigo's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47745 Via Montigo currently offering any rent specials?
47745 Via Montigo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47745 Via Montigo pet-friendly?
No, 47745 Via Montigo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 47745 Via Montigo offer parking?
Yes, 47745 Via Montigo does offer parking.
Does 47745 Via Montigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47745 Via Montigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47745 Via Montigo have a pool?
Yes, 47745 Via Montigo has a pool.
Does 47745 Via Montigo have accessible units?
No, 47745 Via Montigo does not have accessible units.
Does 47745 Via Montigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47745 Via Montigo has units with dishwashers.
Does 47745 Via Montigo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47745 Via Montigo has units with air conditioning.
