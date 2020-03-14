All apartments in La Quinta
45245 Seeley Drive

45245 Seeley Drive · (760) 408-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17e · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants. This condo has stainless steel appliances, granite slab counter tops, designer cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, private laundry., beautiful flooring and new window coverings. Community pool, spa and gym. It has one covered carport. $2900 for June, July, August and September. $3500 for October, November, December, January, February, March, April and May. Prices are negotiable on a longer term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45245 Seeley Drive have any available units?
45245 Seeley Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45245 Seeley Drive have?
Some of 45245 Seeley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45245 Seeley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45245 Seeley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45245 Seeley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45245 Seeley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 45245 Seeley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45245 Seeley Drive does offer parking.
Does 45245 Seeley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45245 Seeley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45245 Seeley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 45245 Seeley Drive has a pool.
Does 45245 Seeley Drive have accessible units?
No, 45245 Seeley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45245 Seeley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45245 Seeley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 45245 Seeley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45245 Seeley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
