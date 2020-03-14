45245 Seeley Drive

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants. This condo has stainless steel appliances, granite slab counter tops, designer cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, private laundry., beautiful flooring and new window coverings. Community pool, spa and gym. It has one covered carport. $2900 for June, July, August and September. $3500 for October, November, December, January, February, March, April and May. Prices are negotiable on a longer term.