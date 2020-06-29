All apartments in La Quinta
43688 Bordeaux Drive

43688 Bordeaux Drive · (760) 799-0365
Location

43688 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Esplanade

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2540 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Much desirable Plan 4 Lennar home offers plenty of room for a growing family and is located on a premium greenbelt lot with mountain views. This spacious home has 4 bedroom & 3 baths plus a den/office. Bright & open Great Room concept features a cozy gas fireplace,a large kitchen with center island, eating nook,breakfast bar & a separate formal dining area off the kitchen.The well appointed master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms for more privacy with backyard access. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Guest rooms including a mini master are located on the opposite side of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive have any available units?
43688 Bordeaux Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 43688 Bordeaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43688 Bordeaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43688 Bordeaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive offer parking?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive have a pool?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43688 Bordeaux Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43688 Bordeaux Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
