43688 Bordeaux Drive

Much desirable Plan 4 Lennar home offers plenty of room for a growing family and is located on a premium greenbelt lot with mountain views. This spacious home has 4 bedroom & 3 baths plus a den/office. Bright & open Great Room concept features a cozy gas fireplace,a large kitchen with center island, eating nook,breakfast bar & a separate formal dining area off the kitchen.The well appointed master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms for more privacy with backyard access. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Guest rooms including a mini master are located on the opposite side of the house.