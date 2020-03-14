43424 Bordeaux Drive

Amenities

walk in closets pool bathtub internet access furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access

Open living concept combines kitchen,eating area & great room into 1 large entertainment area featuring comfortable seating with 55'' Plasma TV mounted on an arm that allows adjustments for an excellent visual experience from anywhere in the room & is complimented by a blue ray disc player. Adjacent to the main living area is a den with a double door entry.The den can lend itself to additional sleeping capacity with use of a twin sofa sleeper & twin roll away.The master bedroom boasts a comfortable new king size bed, its own 42'' Plasma TV, a recliner & beautiful decor. Located on a greenbelt, the sliding glass doors allow the luxury of enjoying a view to the pool area & beyond to mountain vistas. An attached master bath offers dual sinks,a shower & bath tub & a huge walk in closet.2 guest bedrooms are both furnished with comfortable, new queen size beds, with 32'' flat screen TVs. 2nd bathroom has dual sinks & a tub/shower. Internet,cable & phone included.Leased 1/5/2020 thru 4/5/2020