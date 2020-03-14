All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

43424 Bordeaux Drive

43424 Bordeaux Drive · (760) 799-0365
Location

43424 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Esplanade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
bathtub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Open living concept combines kitchen,eating area & great room into 1 large entertainment area featuring comfortable seating with 55'' Plasma TV mounted on an arm that allows adjustments for an excellent visual experience from anywhere in the room & is complimented by a blue ray disc player. Adjacent to the main living area is a den with a double door entry.The den can lend itself to additional sleeping capacity with use of a twin sofa sleeper & twin roll away.The master bedroom boasts a comfortable new king size bed, its own 42'' Plasma TV, a recliner & beautiful decor. Located on a greenbelt, the sliding glass doors allow the luxury of enjoying a view to the pool area & beyond to mountain vistas. An attached master bath offers dual sinks,a shower & bath tub & a huge walk in closet.2 guest bedrooms are both furnished with comfortable, new queen size beds, with 32'' flat screen TVs. 2nd bathroom has dual sinks & a tub/shower. Internet,cable & phone included.Leased 1/5/2020 thru 4/5/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have any available units?
43424 Bordeaux Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have?
Some of 43424 Bordeaux Drive's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43424 Bordeaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43424 Bordeaux Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43424 Bordeaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43424 Bordeaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive offer parking?
No, 43424 Bordeaux Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43424 Bordeaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43424 Bordeaux Drive has a pool.
Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 43424 Bordeaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 43424 Bordeaux Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43424 Bordeaux Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43424 Bordeaux Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
