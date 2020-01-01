661 Clintwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bath HOME of your DREAMS. This Beautifully Quiet Neighborhood Home with All new upgrades any homeowner would LOVE!!! New central heating and Air, New dual pane energy efficient windows, New Exterior paint, New Interior paint, New flooring, New upgraded carpets, New tile floors, New kitchen cabinets, New countertops, New backsplash, Newly remodeled bathrooms, New recessed lighting, New light fixtures, New plumbing fixtures. This comes along with its great sized backyard perfect for entertaining your guests and also NEWLY done privacy fencing along the front yard as well. This home has so much to offer for any size of a family looking to find a beautiful home in an amazing location in the city of La Puente. View this beautiful house today.



