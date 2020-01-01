All apartments in La Puente
661 Clintwood Ave

661 Clintwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

661 Clintwood Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bath HOME of your DREAMS. This Beautifully Quiet Neighborhood Home with All new upgrades any homeowner would LOVE!!! New central heating and Air, New dual pane energy efficient windows, New Exterior paint, New Interior paint, New flooring, New upgraded carpets, New tile floors, New kitchen cabinets, New countertops, New backsplash, Newly remodeled bathrooms, New recessed lighting, New light fixtures, New plumbing fixtures. This comes along with its great sized backyard perfect for entertaining your guests and also NEWLY done privacy fencing along the front yard as well. This home has so much to offer for any size of a family looking to find a beautiful home in an amazing location in the city of La Puente. View this beautiful house today.

(RLNE5427156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

