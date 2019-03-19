16510 Ellora Street

Amenities
Completely Remodeled! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home on a cul-de-sac in a family friendly neighborhood. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the bright new kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, new Samsung appliances and quartz counter tops. New dual pane windows and luxury waterproof plank flooring provide a uniform look throughout the home.
