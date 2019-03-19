16510 Ellora Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely Remodeled! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home on a cul-de-sac in a family friendly neighborhood. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the bright new kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, new Samsung appliances and quartz counter tops. New dual pane windows and luxury waterproof plank flooring provide a uniform look throughout the home.

Completely Remodeled! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home on a cul-de-sac in a family friendly neighborhood. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the bright new kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, new Samsung appliances and quartz counter tops. New dual pane windows and luxury waterproof plank flooring provide a uniform look throughout the home.