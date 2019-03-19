All apartments in La Puente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16510 Ellora Street

16510 Ellora Street · No Longer Available
Location

16510 Ellora Street, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Home on a cul-de-sac in a family friendly neighborhood. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the bright new kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, new Samsung appliances and quartz counter tops. New dual pane windows and luxury waterproof plank flooring provide a uniform look throughout the home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

