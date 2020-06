Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this cozy 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family. Specious living room, Open kitchen with granite countertops. Interior with new paint and all windows are brand new as well. New vanities in bathrooms and new shower were installed a couple of days ago. Enclosed patio can be used an entertainment space for the family. It is in great shape with moving condition.