All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 604 Bluffview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
604 Bluffview Rd
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

604 Bluffview Rd

604 Bluffview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

604 Bluffview Road, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single-family home is located in the Bay Terraces neighborhood in San Diego. The property is a mere six-minute drive to downtown La Presa and a short seven-minute walk to an array of shops and restaurants along Paradise Valley Road. The lot boasts spacious front and back yardsperfect for outdoor activities with the family.

Inside, the floor is layered with rich hardwood, while certain areas of the house have wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, fully-tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage and on-street parking.

This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Skyline Park, Skyline Community Park, and Skyline Park Recreation Center

(RLNE5505713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Bluffview Rd have any available units?
604 Bluffview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 604 Bluffview Rd have?
Some of 604 Bluffview Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Bluffview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
604 Bluffview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Bluffview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Bluffview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 604 Bluffview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 604 Bluffview Rd offers parking.
Does 604 Bluffview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Bluffview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Bluffview Rd have a pool?
No, 604 Bluffview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 604 Bluffview Rd have accessible units?
No, 604 Bluffview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Bluffview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Bluffview Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Bluffview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Bluffview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College