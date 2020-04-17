604 Bluffview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single-family home is located in the Bay Terraces neighborhood in San Diego. The property is a mere six-minute drive to downtown La Presa and a short seven-minute walk to an array of shops and restaurants along Paradise Valley Road. The lot boasts spacious front and back yardsperfect for outdoor activities with the family.



Inside, the floor is layered with rich hardwood, while certain areas of the house have wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, fully-tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage and on-street parking.



This pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Skyline Park, Skyline Community Park, and Skyline Park Recreation Center



