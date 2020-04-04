All apartments in La Presa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

1629 Maria Ave

1629 Maria Avenue · (619) 647-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1629 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with a view - Property Id: 74215

Beautiful, fully renovated, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with amazing views to the Ocean, Downtown Sand Diego, Coronado and Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy central A/C and heat, a nice patio and plenty of living space/storage. From this centrally located neighborhood, you are only 15 minutes from downtown and 20 minutes from the beach.

Call today for a tour, or apply online, this property will go fast!

The $3,400 per month rent includes landscaping maintenance.

Email DKPropertiesSD@gmail.com if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74215
Property Id 74215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Maria Ave have any available units?
1629 Maria Ave has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1629 Maria Ave have?
Some of 1629 Maria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Maria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Maria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Maria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Maria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1629 Maria Ave offer parking?
No, 1629 Maria Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1629 Maria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 Maria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Maria Ave have a pool?
No, 1629 Maria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Maria Ave have accessible units?
No, 1629 Maria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Maria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Maria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Maria Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1629 Maria Ave has units with air conditioning.
