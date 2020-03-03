All apartments in La Presa
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1413 San Miguel Ave

1413 San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1413 San Miguel Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated Spring Valley 4 Bedroom with Solar and Roof Top Views!! - 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 3 Story House with Views from backyard, front yard, living room, kitchen, and decks!! Electricity Included in Rent as property has Solar. Upgraded Kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful hardwood floors. 2 Car Garage and Laundry Room in lowest level, kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom on middle level, and 3 bedrooms/2bathrooms on top level. Large entertaining backyard. Yards are low maintenance, low water and great views from backyard. Landscaper Included. Close to 125/94 Freeways. Must See!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer Hardwood floors. New Paint, Dual Pane Windows. Remodeled Bathrooms. New counters and cabinets throughout. Large master suite. All bedrooms upstairs. Large living room with fireplace. New Central Heat and A/C. Tankless Water Heater. Small Pet on Approval, No Smoking.

Lease

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5501370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

