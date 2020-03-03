1413 San Miguel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated Spring Valley 4 Bedroom with Solar and Roof Top Views!! - 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 3 Story House with Views from backyard, front yard, living room, kitchen, and decks!! Electricity Included in Rent as property has Solar. Upgraded Kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful hardwood floors. 2 Car Garage and Laundry Room in lowest level, kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom on middle level, and 3 bedrooms/2bathrooms on top level. Large entertaining backyard. Yards are low maintenance, low water and great views from backyard. Landscaper Included. Close to 125/94 Freeways. Must See!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer Hardwood floors. New Paint, Dual Pane Windows. Remodeled Bathrooms. New counters and cabinets throughout. Large master suite. All bedrooms upstairs. Large living room with fireplace. New Central Heat and A/C. Tankless Water Heater. Small Pet on Approval, No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



