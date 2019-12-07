Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1307 La Mesa Avenue Available 12/09/19 1307 La Mesa Ave- $1,000 OFF! Beautiful 3bd 2ba with amazing views!! - HOLIDAY SPECIAL! $1,000 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!!

DONT MISS OUT!! Home Located on Dictionary Hill!!

Apps & Info Online WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



1307 La Mesa Avenue

Spring Valley, CA 91977

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,295 per month, $2,200 Deposit



Beautiful 3 bdrm/2 bath, Fully Remodeled Home, very unique and open layout.



Huge kitchen with custom cherry wood cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances with center island.



All new pain, ceiling fans throughout and lighting fixtures, blinds, two sliding doors with wall-wall balcony, Perfect for Summer BBQs and Great views.



Spacious bedrooms all with mirrored closet doors and carpet, Master bedroom with two closets, a balcony and full bath, downstairs storage room and tons of closet space, laundry room with washer & dryer hookup inside the home, unique driveway for about 3 vehicles with covered carport parking , on top of hill with awesome views!!



La Presa Elementary, Kempton Elementary, La Presa Middle, and Monte Vista High within 1.5-mile distance. Very close to shopping, Kmart, Vons, super easy freeway access to 125, 54, and 94 - small pet's neg.



Lease: 1 Year

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed - 1 SM Animal on approval

Parking: 3

Available: NOW

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325 or by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146

On top of hill with awesome views!!



Appliances

Dishwasher - Microwave

Refrigerator - Sink Disposal



Interior Amenities

Paint - Carpet - Vinyl - Faux Blinds

Balcony - Views - Additional Storage - Ceiling Fans - Deck



Other

Upper Unit - Carport - Covered Porch - Mirrored Closet Doors



NOW ACCEPTING ONLINE APPLICATIONS

WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE2450141)