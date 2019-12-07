Amenities
1307 La Mesa Avenue
Spring Valley, CA 91977
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,295 per month, $2,200 Deposit
Beautiful 3 bdrm/2 bath, Fully Remodeled Home, very unique and open layout.
Huge kitchen with custom cherry wood cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances with center island.
All new pain, ceiling fans throughout and lighting fixtures, blinds, two sliding doors with wall-wall balcony, Perfect for Summer BBQs and Great views.
Spacious bedrooms all with mirrored closet doors and carpet, Master bedroom with two closets, a balcony and full bath, downstairs storage room and tons of closet space, laundry room with washer & dryer hookup inside the home, unique driveway for about 3 vehicles with covered carport parking , on top of hill with awesome views!!
La Presa Elementary, Kempton Elementary, La Presa Middle, and Monte Vista High within 1.5-mile distance. Very close to shopping, Kmart, Vons, super easy freeway access to 125, 54, and 94 - small pet's neg.
Lease: 1 Year
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed - 1 SM Animal on approval
Parking: 3
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325 or by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146
Appliances
Dishwasher - Microwave
Refrigerator - Sink Disposal
Interior Amenities
Paint - Carpet - Vinyl - Faux Blinds
Balcony - Views - Additional Storage - Ceiling Fans - Deck
Other
Upper Unit - Carport - Covered Porch - Mirrored Closet Doors
