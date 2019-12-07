All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 1307 La Mesa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
1307 La Mesa Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

1307 La Mesa Avenue

1307 La Mesa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1307 La Mesa Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1307 La Mesa Avenue Available 12/09/19 1307 La Mesa Ave- $1,000 OFF! Beautiful 3bd 2ba with amazing views!! - HOLIDAY SPECIAL! $1,000 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!!
DONT MISS OUT!! Home Located on Dictionary Hill!!
Apps & Info Online WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

1307 La Mesa Avenue
Spring Valley, CA 91977
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,295 per month, $2,200 Deposit

Beautiful 3 bdrm/2 bath, Fully Remodeled Home, very unique and open layout.

Huge kitchen with custom cherry wood cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances with center island.

All new pain, ceiling fans throughout and lighting fixtures, blinds, two sliding doors with wall-wall balcony, Perfect for Summer BBQs and Great views.

Spacious bedrooms all with mirrored closet doors and carpet, Master bedroom with two closets, a balcony and full bath, downstairs storage room and tons of closet space, laundry room with washer & dryer hookup inside the home, unique driveway for about 3 vehicles with covered carport parking , on top of hill with awesome views!!

La Presa Elementary, Kempton Elementary, La Presa Middle, and Monte Vista High within 1.5-mile distance. Very close to shopping, Kmart, Vons, super easy freeway access to 125, 54, and 94 - small pet's neg.

Lease: 1 Year
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed - 1 SM Animal on approval
Parking: 3
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325 or by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146
On top of hill with awesome views!!

Appliances
Dishwasher - Microwave
Refrigerator - Sink Disposal

Interior Amenities
Paint - Carpet - Vinyl - Faux Blinds
Balcony - Views - Additional Storage - Ceiling Fans - Deck

Other
Upper Unit - Carport - Covered Porch - Mirrored Closet Doors

NOW ACCEPTING ONLINE APPLICATIONS
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE2450141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have any available units?
1307 La Mesa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have?
Some of 1307 La Mesa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 La Mesa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1307 La Mesa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 La Mesa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 La Mesa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1307 La Mesa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 La Mesa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1307 La Mesa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1307 La Mesa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 La Mesa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 La Mesa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 La Mesa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College