All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 1153 Jamacha Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
1153 Jamacha Lane
Last updated November 23 2019 at 9:06 PM

1153 Jamacha Lane

1153 Jamacha Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1153 Jamacha Lane, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor unit includes a one car garage. Property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with the Sweetwater Lane Sportsfield behind the property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have any available units?
1153 Jamacha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 1153 Jamacha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Jamacha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Jamacha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 Jamacha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Jamacha Lane offers parking.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have a pool?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have accessible units?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College