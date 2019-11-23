Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor unit includes a one car garage. Property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with the Sweetwater Lane Sportsfield behind the property. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have any available units?
1153 Jamacha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 1153 Jamacha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Jamacha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Jamacha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 Jamacha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Jamacha Lane offers parking.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have a pool?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have accessible units?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Jamacha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Jamacha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
