La Presa, CA
1025 Capistrano Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1025 Capistrano Ave

1025 Capistrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Capistrano Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1025 Capistrano Ave Available 06/01/20 House for rent dictionary hill - This lovely home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath with living room, dining area and kitchen on first level. The garage was converted to a bonus room with a fireplace and wet bar. White appliances includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large in-door laundry with full size washer & dryer. Beautifully landscape yard with bi-weekly maintenance. Large deck to enjoy the view.

$1,900 Rent
$1,500 Dept

Will consider pet.

Contact The Dymond Group at 619.279.1008

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4724638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Capistrano Ave have any available units?
1025 Capistrano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1025 Capistrano Ave have?
Some of 1025 Capistrano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Capistrano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Capistrano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Capistrano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Capistrano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Capistrano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Capistrano Ave offers parking.
Does 1025 Capistrano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Capistrano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Capistrano Ave have a pool?
No, 1025 Capistrano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Capistrano Ave have accessible units?
No, 1025 Capistrano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Capistrano Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Capistrano Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Capistrano Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Capistrano Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
