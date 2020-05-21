Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

1025 Capistrano Ave Available 06/01/20 House for rent dictionary hill - This lovely home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath with living room, dining area and kitchen on first level. The garage was converted to a bonus room with a fireplace and wet bar. White appliances includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large in-door laundry with full size washer & dryer. Beautifully landscape yard with bi-weekly maintenance. Large deck to enjoy the view.



$1,900 Rent

$1,500 Dept



Will consider pet.



Contact The Dymond Group at 619.279.1008



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4724638)