10070 Carissa Lane

Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!



Beautiful 3bdr/2.5bath tri-level home in Spring Valley located on a hill overlooking the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge. The home features newly installed luxury vinyl tile on main level (pictures taken before upgrade of flooring). It has an attached two car garage with W/D hookups, a large privately enclosed backyard, several balconies and a large rear deck with direct access to backyard.



The spacious kitchen has butcher block island, double oven, built-in cook-top, trash compactor, dishwasher and garden window. The home features two decorative fireplaces, one in the spacious living room and one in the formal dining room.



The master bedroom features one of the private balconies, dual sinks and soaker tub in master bathroom, and a large double sided closet with mirrored closet doors.



Please call Sal to complete a pre-screen and schedule a viewing!

Sal #619-980-6076



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-No Section 8

-Pets allowed with add'l deposit, breed restrictions apply. 2 pet max. Add'l deposit of $250-$500 each (depends on size).



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

