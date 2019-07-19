All apartments in La Presa
10070 Carissa Lane

10070 Carissa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10070 Carissa Lane, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!

Beautiful 3bdr/2.5bath tri-level home in Spring Valley located on a hill overlooking the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge. The home features newly installed luxury vinyl tile on main level (pictures taken before upgrade of flooring). It has an attached two car garage with W/D hookups, a large privately enclosed backyard, several balconies and a large rear deck with direct access to backyard.

The spacious kitchen has butcher block island, double oven, built-in cook-top, trash compactor, dishwasher and garden window. The home features two decorative fireplaces, one in the spacious living room and one in the formal dining room.

The master bedroom features one of the private balconies, dual sinks and soaker tub in master bathroom, and a large double sided closet with mirrored closet doors.

Please call Sal to complete a pre-screen and schedule a viewing!
Sal #619-980-6076

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-No Section 8
-Pets allowed with add'l deposit, breed restrictions apply. 2 pet max. Add'l deposit of $250-$500 each (depends on size).

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10070 Carissa Lane have any available units?
10070 Carissa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 10070 Carissa Lane have?
Some of 10070 Carissa Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10070 Carissa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10070 Carissa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10070 Carissa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10070 Carissa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10070 Carissa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10070 Carissa Lane offers parking.
Does 10070 Carissa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10070 Carissa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10070 Carissa Lane have a pool?
No, 10070 Carissa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10070 Carissa Lane have accessible units?
No, 10070 Carissa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10070 Carissa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10070 Carissa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10070 Carissa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10070 Carissa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
