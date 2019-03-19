7525 Del Mar Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Ponderosa two story house located in the city of La Palma. Bright and open floor plan. The interior of the home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a large bonus room, laminated wooden floors, tile floors, berber carpet, double door entry, newer dual pane windows & sliding door, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and fruit trees in the front & backyard. 2 car attached garage with driveway. Close to parks, library, shopping centers, hospitals and easy access to freeways.