7525 Del Mar Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7525 Del Mar Lane

7525 Del Mar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7525 Del Mar Lane, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Ponderosa two story house located in the city of La Palma. Bright and open floor plan. The interior of the home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a large bonus room, laminated wooden floors, tile floors, berber carpet, double door entry, newer dual pane windows & sliding door, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and fruit trees in the front & backyard. 2 car attached garage with driveway. Close to parks, library, shopping centers, hospitals and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Del Mar Lane have any available units?
7525 Del Mar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 7525 Del Mar Lane have?
Some of 7525 Del Mar Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Del Mar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Del Mar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Del Mar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Del Mar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 7525 Del Mar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Del Mar Lane offers parking.
Does 7525 Del Mar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Del Mar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Del Mar Lane have a pool?
No, 7525 Del Mar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7525 Del Mar Lane have accessible units?
No, 7525 Del Mar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Del Mar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 Del Mar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Del Mar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 Del Mar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
