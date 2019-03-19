7525 Del Mar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Ponderosa two story house located in the city of La Palma. Bright and open floor plan. The interior of the home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a large bonus room, laminated wooden floors, tile floors, berber carpet, double door entry, newer dual pane windows & sliding door, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and fruit trees in the front & backyard. 2 car attached garage with driveway. Close to parks, library, shopping centers, hospitals and easy access to freeways.